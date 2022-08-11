Eintracht Frankfurt miss out on Super Cup triumph over Real

Against the world-class selection around former national player Kroos in their first competitive game of the new season, Eintracht repeatedly felt their way out of their own half. Eye-catching Daichi Kamada forced Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into a save in the 14th minute. However, Real’s response was just as harsh: After an attack via Federico Valverde and Benzema, Vinícius Júnior came to the end, Tuta from Frankfurt saved the already beaten Kevin Trapp in front of the line (17th).

Ansgar Knauff again tested Courtois from an acute angle (24th), defensively, the Hessians were able to limit the field of action of Kroos and former world footballer Luka Modric, at least temporarily.

Antonio Rudiger at Real Madrid only on the bench

Vinícius Júnior showed how quickly he could become dangerous with his shot, which Trapp was able to parry (37th). In the following corner, however, Alaba took advantage of the brief mess of the Frankfurt defense to score. Then it became very difficult for Eintracht.

Madrid star manager Carlo Ancelotti first played the same XI as in the first-class triumph over Liverpool. New signing Antonio Rüdiger, Hansi Flick’s chief of defense in the German national team, sat on the bench until shortly before the end and saw Real’s next good chance just before the break. After a cross from Kroos from the right, Benzema came to the end, but the strike from the world football candidate fell just short of the Frankfurt goal (41st).

At the start of the second half, Eintracht tried to accelerate towards the Real goal. But Ancelotti’s star set showed all the routine of several big matches on the European stage. The danger of running into a counterattack was huge for the Bundesliga club. Trapp saved against Vinícius Júnior (55th). Glasner reacts and engages Randal Kolo Muani in place of Jesper Lindström and Mario Götze in place of Sebastian Rode (59th). Shortly after, Real’s Casemiro touched the crossbar (61st), before Benzema scored the second goal after an assist from Vinícius Júnior. It was the decision.