Eintracht Frankfurt – President launches Fanfest fan: “Idiot shit”

Frankfurt president Peter Fischer was just talking about the Super Cup against Real Madrid when a fan got involved – and caused a lot of trouble.

Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fischer played with a supporter at his own fan festival and signaled a clear warning from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin ahead of the Super Cup. “Yesterday I sat at the table with the UEFA president, who said very clearly: I have a lot of sympathy for you, you have come a long way. But if shit happens to you, it means a game ghost in Frankfurt afterwards,” club boss Fischer said of Tuesday night’s encounter with Ceferin in Helsinki.

Frankfurt are playing the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid tonight. Fischer has once again made it clear how important complete rankings are to him in the upcoming premier class season. “I want to experience the Champions League with you. I want to show our opponents what we can do and what we stand for. I can never sell a ghost game again, ever again,” said Fischer, who was briefly at the edge of tears. .

The 66-year-old berated an audience supporter, who repeatedly called out Fischer’s remarks from the front row, in no uncertain terms: “I’m going to let you throw me out of here now, I’m not d in the mood for such silly shit, you just never go to the stadium again, what do you want here?”