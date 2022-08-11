EM injury | National football player Anyomi operated on her hand

Soccer player Nicole Anyomi underwent hand surgery after the European Championship in England.

The 22-year-old is suffering from a scaphoid fracture in her hand, as announced by her club Eintracht Frankfurt. Anyomi suffered the injury in her third group game against Finland, in which she also scored a goal. Attacking player Anyomi was substituted again two weeks later in the final. After the operation on Monday morning, Anyomi was able to resume training as soon as possible.

