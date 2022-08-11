Extended break: Kerber not in Cincinnati

Angelique Kerber will not start the top-ranked tennis tournament in Cincinnati next week.

After her disappointing third-round exit from Wimbledon, the German number one took a longer break and only recently started training again, her management said when asked by the dpa. The WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati begins Monday.

The 34-year-old will go to the US Open without much training. The last Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on August 29. The previous week, there were only two small tournaments in Granby (Canada) and Cleveland.