Federal Minister of the Interior | Faeser wants to attend Women’s Bundesliga matches

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also responsible for sport, is campaigning for more attention to be paid to women’s football.

“Go ahead and watch the games. They’re great and I’m sure you’ll be amazed,” the SPD politician in Potsdam said at the Editorial Network Germany’s “RND on site” event series.

Men’s football matches are no more appealing than women’s, Faeser said when asked. “I find the women’s games equally appealing. The question is rather why the word hasn’t gotten around so much.”

Faeser hailed the “great performance” of the women’s national team at the European Championships. Now you have to actively promote that people also visit the Women’s Bundesliga matches. She herself wants to visit parties with her party colleague Bärbel Bas, the President of the Bundestag. “I will definitely come to Potsdam at Turbine,” Faeser announced. “And I will also go to Duisburg with Ms. Bas to watch a Bundesliga match.”

It is important to promote better wages in women’s football, Faeser said. It is true that many important positions are occupied by men in the German Football Federation (DFB), but not all of them. “But I think a lot has to change in society as a whole. I think it’s too easy to just say the DFB has to do its homework. I think we all have to do our homework.” If more people attended the women’s games, it would also be easier to demand changes from the DFB.

In the controversial decision against a penalty for the German women’s team in the European Championships final at Wembley Stadium in London, Faeser said: “Yes it was one. I was there. I could see it .” But you have to be athletic.