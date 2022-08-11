Frenkie de Jong accuses the club of blackmail and defamation

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
0

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at FC Barcelona. However, the club are looking differently with the striker – who is now fighting back.

The showdown between FC Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong over the Dutch international’s future is increasingly turning into a bashing. The professional, who wants to stay at Barcelona against his club’s wishes, accuses the club of blackmail and defamation campaign, Spanish sports newspapers such as ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and ‘Sport’ reported on Wednesday, citing de Jong.

Agents of the 25-year-old midfielder have already hired lawyers who want to sue the league and players’ union AFE in Spain, as well as international professional representation Fifpro, against the club’s actions, he said.

Illegal contract extension

The club, which has a debt of 1.35 billion euros, wants to sell de Jong or at least persuade him to give up part of his salary so that they can afford the expensive reinforcements of the ex-Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian Raphinha. According to the media, there is an agreement with Premier League club Manchester United for a transfer fee of 75 million euros plus bonus payments of up to ten million more. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also expected to be interested in de Jong.

De Jong, who came from Ajax for around 75 million euros in 2019, does not want to leave. He feels very comfortable in Barcelona, ​​wants to fulfill his contract, which runs until June 2026, and “triumph at Camp Nou”, writes “Mundo Deportivo”.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
0
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market 2022 Detailed Research Report Covering Key Players like Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford

Global Logging and Bottomhole Survey Market 2022 Detailed Research Report Covering Key Players like Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford

August 1, 2022

Tung Oil (CAS: 8001-20-5) Market Size And Forecast | Waterlox, Real Milk Paint, Waterlox, Parchem, Neuchem, Neostar United Industrial, Nebula Chemicals, Rosewachem, Conier Chem & Pharma, Manus Aktteva

August 3, 2022

Floating Bridges Market Size And Forecast | AM General, China Harzone Industry, CNIM, Jiangsu Bailey Steel Bridge, General Dynamics, RPC Technologies, FBM Babcock Marine, Mabey, Oshkosh Defense, WFEL

August 1, 2022

Modular Office Furniture Market: Industry Sales, Revenue, Demands and Manufacturers Outlook- IKEA, AURORA, BYWAYINDIA, DM Modular, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Kimball International, Kinwai, Kokuyo, Krishna Office Furniture Systems, Martela, Nendo, Okamura, Quama, Steelcase, VITRA, West Elm

August 5, 2022
Back to top button