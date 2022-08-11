Frenkie de Jong accuses the club of blackmail and defamation

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at FC Barcelona. However, the club are looking differently with the striker – who is now fighting back.

The showdown between FC Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong over the Dutch international’s future is increasingly turning into a bashing. The professional, who wants to stay at Barcelona against his club’s wishes, accuses the club of blackmail and defamation campaign, Spanish sports newspapers such as ‘Mundo Deportivo’ and ‘Sport’ reported on Wednesday, citing de Jong.

Agents of the 25-year-old midfielder have already hired lawyers who want to sue the league and players’ union AFE in Spain, as well as international professional representation Fifpro, against the club’s actions, he said.

Illegal contract extension

The club, which has a debt of 1.35 billion euros, wants to sell de Jong or at least persuade him to give up part of his salary so that they can afford the expensive reinforcements of the ex-Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian Raphinha. According to the media, there is an agreement with Premier League club Manchester United for a transfer fee of 75 million euros plus bonus payments of up to ten million more. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is also expected to be interested in de Jong.

De Jong, who came from Ajax for around 75 million euros in 2019, does not want to leave. He feels very comfortable in Barcelona, ​​wants to fulfill his contract, which runs until June 2026, and “triumph at Camp Nou”, writes “Mundo Deportivo”.