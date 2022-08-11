German tennis star | ‘Far too embarrassing’: Long Zverev’s shame over diabetes

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev has long been ashamed of his diabetes. Even as a child, he had many bad experiences, Zverev reported in an interview with French sports newspaper ‘L’Equipe’.

Even early in his career at the age of 17 or 18, he denied having the disease. “At first, I even hid to inject insulin. I did it in the toilet. When I started dating girls, it was impossible to talk to them about it. I was way too embarrassed to talk about it,” said Zverev, who went public with his illness a few days ago and announced the creation of his foundation “Alexander Zverev Foundation – Aufschlag gegen Diabetes.”

He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was three and a half years old. As a child, he had many bad experiences. Once, his equipment and his insulin were stolen. He found it broken on the ground outside. “I never really got rid of that childhood trauma, it’s always on my mind,” Zverev said. He was also sometimes forbidden to eat cake at birthday parties.

Doctors told him when he was a child that he could not play high level sport with this disease. “I think I can say today that they were wrong. With this foundation, I want to send the message to parents and children all over the world that there are no limits, except those that you set for yourself “, underlined the young woman of 25 years. who is currently working on his comeback after suffering a serious ligament injury in rehab.

He has no problem practicing his sport. He always has his blood glucose meter in his tennis bag. Zverev doesn’t see a major downside to this. “It’s another thing to deal with, but if I lose it’s my fault. Period. I don’t want to use diabetes as an excuse to lose,” said the world number two.