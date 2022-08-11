Here is the new Champions League shirt

The new Champions League season starts in September. FC Bayern have now presented their jersey for the matches.

FC Bayern Munich will wear dark gray shirts in the new Champions League season. The record champions presented the shirts on Thursday. Red stripes are visible on the shoulders of the jersey, the Bayern logo and the advertising of sponsor Telekom are also red. The jersey is also adorned with diamonds, in which the acorn, grass, heart and bells symbols are depicted. These are based on the Bavarian card game “Schafkopf”.

“Schafkopf” is one of the most popular traditional card games in Bavaria. “Schafkopf belongs to Bayern – and with a shirt like this Bayern’s heart wins! We will have good cards in every game,” Thomas Müller told the record champions website.

Draw on August 25

CEO Oliver Kahn particularly emphasized the tradition of the card game. “Generations of Bayern players, starting with Sepp Maier, Gerd Müller, Uli Hoeness and Bulle Roth through Klaus Augenthaler and Manfred Schwabl to Philipp Lahm and Thomas Müller have always played at Schafkopf here.”

Bayern will wear the shirt for the first time on September 6 or 7. Then comes the first group match of the Champions League. It is not yet known who the Munich team will meet there. The draw will take place on August 25, 2022.