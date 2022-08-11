Investor Kühne lays down conditions for club rescue

Hamburger SV is financially stuck. Billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne wants to help with fresh money. But it calls for significant changes.

Billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne (85) wants to give Hamburger SV another cash injection of 120 million euros – but his offer is subject to conditions. Money from the entrepreneur’s Kühne Holding AG, which is controversial among fans, would only flow if the second division club agreed to a “ten-point program for the restructuring of the traditional Hamburg club”.

Point nine of Kühne’s conditions is particularly piquant, which states: “The supervisory board and the board of directors of HSV Fußball AG will be fulfilled in such a way that the club is run correctly, competently and in the direction of success. “.

Kühne wants to rename Hamburger Arena to Uwe-Seeler-Stadion

A clear blow to the previous management, in particular the relationship between Kühne and board member Thomas Wüstefeld is seen as broken. In addition, Kühne wants to be granted the right, like the parent association, “to delegate two people appointed by them to the supervisory board”.

In addition, Kühne wants to use the possible capital increase to reorganize the share distribution of the outsourced football company, HSV eV should only hold 50.1% (previously around 75%), Kühne Holding AG “around 39.9 ” % (previously around 15%). percent). This would require member consent.

Furthermore, Kühne confirmed the proposal he had already made to rename the Volksparkstadion to “Uwe-Seeler-Stadion”. “For 10 years he was ready” to pay HSV Fußball AG an annual fee for the naming rights of 3 to 4 million euros, making a total of 30 to 40 million euros over a period of ten years “, as indicated in a message was called.