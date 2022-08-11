National Team Awards | Chancellor puts pressure on the DFB: “It’s something political”

When Olaf Scholz entered the new DFB campus, the German footballers shone above him – on the LED wall in the hall.

Just nine days after the lost European Championship final at Wembley with his consoling cabin speech, the Federal Chancellor visited the association’s headquarters in Frankfurt. With his push for “equal pay”, i.e. equal pay for the women’s and men’s national teams, the SPD politician has taken a step forward.

Neuendorf for the internal debate

Association president Bernd Neuendorf announced a debate within the German Football Association on the harmonization of bonuses. “I am at least willing to discuss with the representatives of the senior national teams in our committees to find out if our bonus system, which has developed over decades, is still relevant (…) and if it can also be adjusted if necessary,” Neuendorf said after the round of talks with Scholz, DFB chief executive Oliver Bierhoff and vice-president Celia Sasic.

“I think it’s a political thing, so it makes sense to discuss the same bonuses,” Scholz said after the hour-long visit and discussion with association officials. The Chancellor got involved in the discussion at the Women’s European Championship in England and demanded the same prize money for men and women in national teams via Twitter: “It’s 2022. Women and men must be paid in the same way.”

Women with record bonuses – but still less

The DFB women each received 30,000 euros for their runners-up finish after the 2-1 final loss to England on July 31. There would have been 60,000 euros for the title. The men would have each received a bonus of 400,000 euros if they had triumphed at the 2021 European Championship. The next performance bonuses for national players of the association must be negotiated before the World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18). For women, the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.