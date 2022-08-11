Serena Williams loses first match after announcement

Serena Williams could leave tennis as the greatest player in history. But the matches are still pending. The only thing that has not succeeded so far.

Shortly after the announcement of her imminent departure from tennis, former world number one Serena Williams bowed out in the second round of the WTA tournament in Toronto.

The 40-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. A day earlier, Williams had announced that she would be retiring soon. “It was a pretty interesting 24 hours,” she said after losing to Bencic, who was 15 years younger than her.

The American is expected to retire after the US Open, which begins at the end of August. In Canada, she told viewers, “I suck at goodbyes, but: Goodbye, Toronto.” Williams has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles, one more than Steffi Graf.