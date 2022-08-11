Serena Williams loses first match after announcement

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
1

Serena Williams could leave tennis as the greatest player in history. But the matches are still pending. The only thing that has not succeeded so far.

Shortly after the announcement of her imminent departure from tennis, former world number one Serena Williams bowed out in the second round of the WTA tournament in Toronto.

The 40-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. A day earlier, Williams had announced that she would be retiring soon. “It was a pretty interesting 24 hours,” she said after losing to Bencic, who was 15 years younger than her.

The American is expected to retire after the US Open, which begins at the end of August. In Canada, she told viewers, “I suck at goodbyes, but: Goodbye, Toronto.” Williams has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles, one more than Steffi Graf.

Photo of sadmin sadminAugust 11, 2022
1
Photo of sadmin

sadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Semi-automated Dental Laboratory Ovens Market Forecast (2022-2028) Top Manufacturers: TOKMET-TK, Protherm Furnaces, Zirkonzahn, Dekema Dental-Keramiköfen

Semi-automated Dental Laboratory Ovens Market Forecast (2022-2028) Top Manufacturers: TOKMET-TK, Protherm Furnaces, Zirkonzahn, Dekema Dental-Keramiköfen

August 4, 2022

Muconic Acid (Cas 3588-17-8) (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2022-2031

August 2, 2022
Photo of Silica Antiblocking Agents Market 2022 Explained in Detailed Segmentation [2022-2028]

Silica Antiblocking Agents Market 2022 Explained in Detailed Segmentation [2022-2028]

August 4, 2022

Spare Parts Logistics Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2022-2030

August 8, 2022
Back to top button