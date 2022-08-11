Study on career trajectories | 67% of the first

According to a scientific study by ex-national player Lena Lotzen, most female football players in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga study or work.

As part of her master’s thesis at the IST University of Management in Düsseldorf, the 28-year-old looked at the dual professional paths of 200 players.

Around 42% of the players surveyed have a job in addition to football and in some cases alongside school or an apprenticeship or university degree. The average weekly working time is over 21 hours.

Greater willingness to train than men

“If you deduct the approximately 20% of female students, it shows that only 8% of female football players do not pursue any training or studies and do not yet have a diploma”, explained the supervising professor of sports economics and Lotzen’s sociology of sport. Peter Ehnold on the online survey between November 2021 and January 2022.

67% are in the process of obtaining a diploma or have already obtained one. The remaining 25% are in training or have successfully completed it. “So the willingness to train is much higher than among male footballers,” says Ehnold.

With his analysis, Lotzen hopes “to make young players more aware of the subject in particular, but above all to bring the problem even more to the center of the concerns of associations and clubs”. Their survey also shows that clubs, associations and Olympic grassroots career advisers play little role in advising female footballers.

At the European Championships in England in July, national player Lina Magull demanded a base salary for players in the 1st and 2nd leagues. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had also joined the request. Lotzen played 25 international matches between 2012 and 2015, she played in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg. After tearing her third cruciate ligament, she ended her career at 1. FC Köln in 2021.