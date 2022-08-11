The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar starts a day early

Change of plan for the 2022 World Cup: The start of the tournament will be brought forward by one day. The reason is the host, Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets a real opener after all. World governing body Fifa confirmed on Thursday evening that the final will open on November 20, a day earlier than scheduled, with the game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

“The opening match and the opening ceremony at the al-Bayt stadium have been brought forward by a unanimous decision of the FIFA Council Committee. The match between Senegal and the Netherlands on Monday, November 21 has been rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for this reason.”

Previous plans called for Qatar and Ecuador to play each other at this stage. The first World Cup game would have been the duel between Senegal and the Netherlands on the same day. England-Iran would also have been played before the official opening.