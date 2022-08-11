This is what the Nobel stadiums in Qatar look like from the inside

This is what the Nobel stadiums in Qatar look like from the inside

Shimmering floors, elegant facades, designer stands: this is what Qatar’s stadiums look like – a video gives an in-depth look.

The criticism of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is huge in advance. The fact that the Desert State built eight new stadiums for the tournament at a cost of around four billion euros caused a stir, and not just because of media reports of corruption and human rights abuses. ‘man. In the meantime, the stadiums are largely complete and photos provide a first glimpse of the pompous buildings – 100 days from the start of the World Cup.

You can see what the football arenas look like in the desert state and the stylish atmosphere in which players will change clothes here or in the video above.

Here you will now find all the main reports, interviews and research to consult. Follow our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any videos.