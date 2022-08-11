Voss-Tecklenburg demands base salary in Women’s Bundesliga

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants a lasting return to sport after the strong performance in the German Women’s European Championship.

“We now need clear strategies and implementation. We need to promote talent more, go to the big stadiums and introduce a base salary in the Bundesliga”, demanded Voss-Tecklenburg on the sidelines of the reception of the DFB selection in Frankfurt.

Captain Alexandra Popp of German champions and cup winners VfL Wolfsburg told the German Football Association management: “Of course we hope that something will happen now. You can hardly create a bigger hype. In that sense, we’ve achieved our goal. . Now let’s hope other people implement this.”

Bundesliga players should be able to make a living from football

Svenja Huth also wants more sustainability in everyday life. “Of course, we players have high hopes that we can carry over this euphoria that we have created through the European Championship into the Bundesliga and future international matches. This includes kick-off times and media broadcasts. to ensure that the fans we have won are permanent,” the attacking player said. It is also “that all clubs have good infrastructure and medical care”. A basis must be created so that players “no longer have to work 30 to 40 hours a week in parallel”, demanded Huth.

This is also in the mind of Siegfried Dietrich, the chairman of the DFB committee for the national women’s leagues. “It is crucial that Bundesliga players can make a living from football,” the 65-year-old told the German Press Agency. To achieve this, women’s football must have a regular presence. “We now have a huge chance for that,” Dietrich said.