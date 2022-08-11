Zverev wants to play the Davis Cup in Hamburg

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev has confirmed his commitment to the Davis Cup in his hometown of Hamburg.

“I have already started training hard for the Davis Cup,” the 25-year-old said. “There is no doubt in my mind that I will be in the Davis Cup.”

The second in the world ranking twisted against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of Roland-Garros on June 3 and tore the three lateral ligaments of his right ankle. He himself was surprised at the rapid healing process.

The Davis Cup Group Finals will take place September 13-18 at the Rothenbaum in Hamburg. Team leader Michael Kohlmann’s German team meets France (September 14), Belgium (September 16) and Australia (September 18).

“Of course they are strong opponents, but we also have a strong squad,” he said. “It will be a highlight for me this year, also a highlight for the others who will be in the team.” The objective is to win the group and qualify for the final tournament from November 22 to 27 in Malaga.

In Hamburg, the game is played on a hard court instead of the usual Rothenbaum clay court. In addition, the stadium roof will be closed.

Zverev left the question whether he would still start at the US Open. “I don’t know if there will be anything else with the US Open,” he said. In ten days, he will know more. “If it was a normal best-of-three tournament, then I could say I might be ready. But best-of-five because the first tournament is tough.”