Bundesliga | HBL’s TV deal with the perfect Seifert project

The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) TV contract with the new sports television platform S Nation Media is perfect.

According to the league, HBL chief executive Frank Bohmann and S-Nation boss Christian Seifert signed the contract, which runs from the 2023/24 to 2028/29 season. Former DFL boss and media company Axel Springer SE’s new media project replaces pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which will hold pay-to-view rights for the last time in the upcoming season.

Seifert and Springer are planning a pay TV sports platform on which other sports such as basketball, volleyball and table tennis will be broadcast in addition to handball. But there should also be freely accessible live matches from the handball Bundesliga. Springer-owned television broadcaster Bild will broadcast at least one free-to-air game each game day, according to the league. “In addition, S Nation Media plans to sub-license certain live games and summary reports to ARD and ZDF,” it said in a statement.

In addition to the matches of the 1st Bundesliga, the rights package also includes the 2nd league and the cup competition, including the final tournament and the Supercup. One Second Division game per matchday should also be available for free, but the platform has yet to be decided.

“We are proud to produce and present to fans over 750 games of this great sport every year starting with the 2023/2024 season,” Seifert said. HBL managing director Bohmann expects more media presence, more visibility and more reach with the new contract from next year. “This is a great opportunity for greater awareness and great growth potential for our sponsorship,” Bohmann said.