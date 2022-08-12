General Manager | Bohmann: Corona help kept clubs alive

Frank Bohmann underlined the importance of state corona aid for clubs in the handball Bundesliga. “In the end, the crisis relatively spared us because the state supported us.

It cannot be said loudly enough,” the general manager of the league association HBL told the “Rheinische Post”. This aid was particularly important for clubs that were not so financially strong. There, “the State aid had made a significant contribution to the fact that these clubs still exist there,” Bohmann pointed out.

The joint appearance was important, the 57-year-old said: “During the Corona period, we came together wholeheartedly and really very openly. And I think that’s the only reason we were heard. Anyone who started individually would have achieved significantly worse results.”

The HBL boss expects an exciting title race for the Bundesliga season, which starts on September 1: “What makes us unique is the fact that we have an incredibly balanced competition with four champions in six years . I hope it stays that way.” This year, five to six teams can become German champions.”

