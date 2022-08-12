The NBA no longer awards the number 6 jersey

Special Recognition in the NBA: After the death of Bill Russell, jersey numbers will no longer be awarded in the top basketball league in the world.

After the death of American basketball legend Bill Russell, the NBA no longer wants to issue its number 6 jersey in the championship in the future. The unprecedented move is intended to honor Russell’s life and legacy, the North American professional league NBA and players’ union NBPA announced Thursday. The most successful NBA professional in history died at the end of July at the age of 88.

“Bill Russell’s unprecedented success on the court and as a pioneer of the civil rights movement deserves a unique and historic tribute,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. By no longer giving away Russell’s number 6 jersey, his “exceptional career” will be forever remembered.

Russell was also influential off the pitch

Additionally, the league wants to commemorate Russell with several campaigns in the upcoming 2022/23 season. All players must wear a badge on their shirt and a number 6 logo must be visible next to the scoreboards in the halls.

Russell was one of the greatest and most influential basketball players. Between 1957 and 1969, he won the NBA championship eleven times with the Boston Celtics – more times than any other player. He also became the first black head coach to win two titles with the Celtics. On and off the field, Russell has repeatedly campaigned against racism and demonstrated with Martin Luther King, among others. In 1961, he boycotted a game to draw attention to racial discrimination against blacks in basketball