Dynamic point out of the sea was informed that the Singapore job recruitment platform FastCo recently announced that it has received an additional round A investment of S$4.7 million. In addition to the $5.8 million Series A round of financing in December last year, FastCo’s total Series A financing has reached 10.5 million Singapore dollars (about 54.25 million yuan).

It is understood that this additional investment was led by OSKVI, a Malaysian investment institution, with participation from Kairous Capital and Cento Ventures. As a use of this new financing, FastCo said it will accelerate its market development plans, which include focusing on improving marketing efforts and expanding the company’s sales and product teams.

FastCo operates two job search platforms, FastJobs and FastGig. Among them, FastJobs was launched in 2015 (FastCo was also established in this year), mainly targeting labor and service personnel groups in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and providing them with jobs in industries such as retail, catering, and logistics through its recruitment platform. FastGig was launched this year, focusing on job hunting for gig jobs. According to reports, the total number of registered users of FastCo has reached more than 4.4 million, and there are 500,000 monthly active users every month. In addition, FastCo also revealed that since its launch this year, FastGig has helped job seekers connect nearly 500,000 hours of work.

At present, in terms of revenue, FastCo said that the company’s business in Singapore has achieved positive cash flow, and with the positive recovery of the job market, the company is expected to break even within the next two years. As a background, according to OSKVI , at this stage, the gig economy is becoming a new trend in Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, nearly 26% of local workers have joined the gig economy.