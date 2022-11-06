Apple released iOS 16.1.1 today. In addition to regular security bug fixes, according to feedback from netizens, this update also brings changes to the AirDrop function specifically for the National Bank models. Before the update, AirDrop could choose to be open to everyone, contacts only, or completely closed. After the update, the “Open to everyone” option changed to “Open to everyone for 10 minutes”. The default is “Only contacts can AirDrop”.

I believe you must hate receiving pictures from strangers through AirDrop on the subway. Presumably Apple’s motive for this move should be partly to prevent harassment.