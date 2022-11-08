Earlier, Meta announced its decision to lay off its massive staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a blog post that he would lay off 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of the company’s total workforce.

Zuckerberg said: “At the beginning of the new crown epidemic, the world went online rapidly, and the surge in e-commerce led to a huge increase in revenue. Many people predicted that this will be a permanent acceleration that will continue even after the epidemic is over. I I thought so too, so I decided to significantly increase our investment. Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out the way I expected.”

Zuckerberg said the company will now be “leaner and more efficient” by cutting expenses and layoffs, and shifting more resources to “a handful of high-priority growth areas” including advertising, artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Zuckerberg said the company’s recruiting team would be “disproportionately impacted” by layoffs in particular.

Zuckerberg also said that Meta will freeze hiring in the first quarter of 2023, with “a few exceptions.”