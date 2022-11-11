Nintendo’s Switch games are quite expensive at an average of 60 euros. The company is now giving you money back as part of a campaign. We tell you what you need to know about it.

Nintendo Switch: Customers get money back in the form of gold points

Are you a Nintendo Switch Online member and own the expansion pack? Then you can look forward to getting 10 percent back in the form of Gold Points on all purchases, even game coupons, in Nintendo eShop. So until January 31, 2023, Nintendo will be hailing double gold points that you can use to buy other games. Nintendo also gave an example right away:

When you buy Splatoon 3 (59.99 euros) you will receive gold points worth up to 6 euros . Points are usually awarded within 24 hours of purchase, so you won’t have to wait long (Source: Nintendo ).

There are countless games to choose from for the promotion. Including Pokémon Crimson, Pokémon Crimson, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and many more.

Nintendo: What do Switch Online and the expansion pack offer you?

A pure Switch Online subscription offers you the opportunity to play selected Switch titles online and, for example, to compete with friends or against rivals from all over the world. There is also a constantly growing selection of NES classics available to you. A save data cloud ensures that your game data is automatically backed up, voice chat makes it easier for you to communicate with friends and you can look forward to exclusive offers every now and then. For this subscription you pay 19.99 euros per year.