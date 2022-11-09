There have been rumors of a new Switch coming with a Pro model for years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a 4K version ever since. A Pro model could now be closer than expected.

Nintendo Switch: 4K version already planned?

So far, Nintendo has kept a low profile about the future of the handy console. There have been rumors about a Pro model for a long time and gradually there are increasing indications that the announcement is not too far away.

For one thing, an Nvidia employee confirmed an ARM chip called the “Tegra T239” in September of this year. An improvement on the currently installed chip , which would also be necessary to achieve 4K.

On the other hand , the Pokémon developers are currently looking for more support to work “on the next generation of hardware” . There are no details yet, but it is possible that the next game will be announced for the next hardware generation. So far, however, these are only assumptions – nothing has been confirmed ( doda.jp ).

In an interview with Nikkei in early 2021, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa reiterated that the Nintendo Switch is about mid-life. The console was released in 2017, so it’s almost six years old now. That’s quite a long time for a console and while the Switch is still extremely popular, it would make sense to bring something new to the fans now (Source: Nikkei).

Switch: Nintendo is showering gifts

If you are a Switch Online subscriber and in possession of the expansion pack, you can currently look forward to 10 percent in the form of gold points on all purchases in the Nintendo eShop. Until January 31, 2023, you will receive double gold points that you can use in your next purchases. For example, when you buy Splatoon 3 (59.99 euros), you get back gold points worth up to 6 euros.