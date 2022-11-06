The new PS5 could be a bit handier.

What does the new PlayStation 5 look like?

More and more gamers can now call a PlayStation 5 their own . However, Sony is already working behind closed doors to improve the console. A new variant of the PS5 has already appeared , which is lighter than the original.

According to a leak, however, a PS5 with more radical changes is also said to be in the works. The TheLeak.co site reports that the console will be smaller overall. In addition, she should no longer be dependent on a stand when she is lying down . Other advantages of the new design would be that the console does not get as hot and is also lighter (source: TheLeak.co ).

The leak also reveals when the new variant of the PS5 will appear. Production is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2023. The sale will then follow in the third quarter of 2023 .

New PS5: Does it have a removable disc drive?

The well-known leaker Tom Henderson has now also reacted to the leak. He is sure that the new PS5 will also have a removable disc drive . There have been rumors about this version of the console for a long time. His own information about production and sales would match the new leak (Source: Tom Henderson on Twitter ).

Henderson also cites a leaked financial report from Sony, according to which Sony intends to sell 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles in fiscal 2023 . 18.5 million of them are said to be the new version of the PS5.

Of course, as long as Sony doesn’t comment on the rumors, it can’t be said for sure when and if a new PS5 will be launched . However, Henderson has often been right in his predictions in the past.