Two other executives left Twitter. Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, and head of advertising sales, Robin Wheeler, have both left, according to a Bloomberg reporter . Both leaders held public-facing roles in the early days of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Shortly after taking over the company near the end of October, Musk ousted former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Neg Segal, former policy chief Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett. Chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, chief information security officer Lea Kissner and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty also resigned.