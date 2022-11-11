Weilan New Energy, a developer of solid-state lithium batteries, has completed a round D financing of nearly 1.5 billion yuan. This round of financing was led by China Chengtong Mixed-Use Reform Fund, China Securities Investment, SDIC Chuangyi, China Merchants Capital, Deyi Capital, Hidden Shan Capital and others followed suit, and the old shareholder Zibo Jingneng continued to raise. Weilan New Energy is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D and production of mixed solid-liquid electrolyte lithium-ion batteries and all-solid-state lithium batteries. Its business focuses on hybrid solid-liquid electrolyte batteries and all-solid-state battery products with high energy density, high safety, high power, wide temperature range and long life, and its applications cover new energy vehicles and ships, large-scale energy storage, 3C consumption, and other industries.

Beijing Weilan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2016 and is located in Doudian, Fangshan, Beijing. It is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development and production of all-solid-state lithium batteries and has a series of core patents and technologies. The only industrialized platform for solid-state battery technology in Energy Lab. Headquartered in Beijing, it has 4 production bases in Fangshan in Beijing, Liyang in Jiangsu, Huzhou in Zhejiang and Zibo in Shandong.

The company was co-founded by Chen Liquan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Li Hong, a researcher at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Yu Huigen, the former chief engineer of BAIC New Energy. , High power, wide temperature range, long life all-solid-state battery products. Through original innovation to break through the bottleneck of existing technology, the application covers new energy vehicles and ships, large-scale energy storage and other industries.